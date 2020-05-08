Contagion or Starvation, the Stark Choice for Informal Workers during the COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 lockdown and containment measures threaten to increase relative poverty levels among the world’s informal economy workers by as much as 56 percentage points in low-income countries, says a new briefing paper issued by the International Labour Organization. Download document: https://bit.ly/2Wb81GE https://bit.ly/2WEAWSD https://bit.ly/2yF7yDN https://bit.ly/3drMbog In high-income countries,… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/contagion-or-starvation-the-stark-choice-for-info...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...