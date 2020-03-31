Coronavirus – Africa: Africa CDC Joins Forces with Co-Creation Hub to Use Smart Ways to Educate and Sensitize the Continent on COVID-19

[Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) is collaborating with the Co-Creation Hub (CcHUB)](https://africacdc.org/), the leading technology innovation centre in Africa, to launch a call, for innovative communication projects on COVID-19 based on indigenous African languages targeted at the semi-urban and rural population across Africa. The communication projects are expected… Read more on […]

[Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) is collab...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...