Coronavirus – Africa: Amid lockdowns in Africa, WHO launches online training for COVID-19 responders


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Avril 2020


As staff deployment to support countries becomes unfeasible due to travel restrictions and shutdowns implemented by several African countries to halt the spread of COVID-19, the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa today launched the first online training for emergency responders to bolster efforts in tackling the virus. The two-hour session via video […]

