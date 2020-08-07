Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Africa: Anticipatory action for COVID-19: building the systems that protect livelihoods throughout a pandemic


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Août 2020


The impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis on food systems are vast and varied, and as of yet hard to predict. But nowhere are they felt harder than in countries already struggling with food security. When the socio-economic ramifications of COVID-19 were becoming clear, FAO began monitoring the situation and prioritized scenario building […]

The impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis on food systems are vast and varied, and as of yet hard to predict...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 06/08/2020

Tchad : le député Saleh Kebzabo s'est rendu au marché de Champ de fils

Tchad : le député Saleh Kebzabo s'est rendu au marché de Champ de fils

Covid-19 : Le Tchad renforce ses sites de diagnostic et ses capacités de test Covid-19 : Le Tchad renforce ses sites de diagnostic et ses capacités de test 06/08/2020

Populaires

Tchad : nomination à l'Autorité de Régulation du Secteur Pétrolier Aval du Tchad

06/08/2020

Tchad : la délocalisation de la cérémonie d'élévation de Maréchal approuvée

06/08/2020

Tchad : Oumar Idriss Déby nommé à la Coton Tchad SN

06/08/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : à N'Djamena, des vivres distribués à des ménages éprouvés par les inondations
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 30/07/2020 - Kelly Chibale

"L'Afrique doit participer aux essais cliniques du vaccin COVID-19", Prof. Kelly Chibale

"L'Afrique doit participer aux essais cliniques du vaccin COVID-19", Prof. Kelly Chibale

Démarrer une entreprise en temps de crise : Conseils de la première école africaine de création d'entreprise en ligne Démarrer une entreprise en temps de crise : Conseils de la première école africaine de création d'entreprise en ligne 29/07/2020 - Sandras Phiri

ANALYSE - 21/06/2020 - Solomon Zewdu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda