Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 Update (23 November 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Novembre 2020


Over 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 1.7 million recoveries & 49,000 deaths cumulatively. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: http://arcg.is/XvuSX. Read more on https://who-africa.africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-africa-covid19-update-23-november-2020?lang=en

