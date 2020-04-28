Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 lessons offer hope for global efforts to address climate change impacts

Lessons learned from the global response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic give positive signals on how the world can deal with the devastating impacts of climate change. In a new paper, the African Climate Policy Centre (ACPC) of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) says while momentum on climate action may be hampered by the […]

Lessons learned from the global response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic give positive signals on how the world can deal with the devastating impacts...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...