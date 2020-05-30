Coronavirus – Africa: Floods in East Africa – EU provides initial emergency assistance

The EU has mobilised €3 million in emergency assistance to countries in East Africa that have been hit by heavy rainfall over the past weeks, triggering devastating landslides and floods. “In a region that is already battling the effects of a serious locust infestation and the coronavirus pandemic, these floods are adding to the hardships […]

