Coronavirus – Africa: Migrants and refugees “least protected, most affected” in COVID crisis, warns Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) President


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Septembre 2020


The COVID-19 pandemic has been a disaster for people from all walks of life, but an absolute “catastrophe” for the world’s vulnerable migrants, people seeking asylum and refugees. Already weak social safety nets are eroding, migrants are being stuck, stranded without access to support, in some cases unable to move or return, as well as […]

