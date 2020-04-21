Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Africa: Ministers of the African Union Discuss Actions to Mitigate the Devastating Impacts of COVID-19 and Address Urgent Challenges in Tourism Sector


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Avril 2020


The African Union Ministers responsible for Tourism and members of the Bureau for the Specialized Technical Committee (STC) on Transport, Infrastructure, Intercontinental and Interregional Infrastructure, Energy and Tourism (STC-TTIIET) held a meeting by Videoconference today 21st April 2020 on the invitation of H.E Dr Amani Abou-Zeid, Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy at African Union Commission.… […]

