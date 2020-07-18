Coronavirus – Africa: New report identifies 27 countries heading for COVID-19-driven food crises

New analysis out today by the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and World Food Programme (WFP) identifies 27 countries that are on the frontline of impending COVID-19-driven food crises, as the pandemic’s knock-on effects aggravate pre-existing drivers of hunger. No world region is immune, from Afghanistan and Bangladesh in Asia, to Haiti, Venezuela and […]
