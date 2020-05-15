Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Africa: Substantial investment needed to avert mental health crisis


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Mai 2020


The COVID-19 pandemic is highlighting the need to urgently increase investment in services for mental health or risk a massive increase in mental health conditions in the coming months, according to a policy brief on COVID-19 and mental health issued by the United Nations today. “The impact of the pandemic on people’s mental health is […]

The COVID-19 pandemic is highlighting the need to urgently increase investment in services for mental health or risk a massive increase in mental healt...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 14/05/2020

Tchad : décret portant prorogation du couvre-feu

Tchad : décret portant prorogation du couvre-feu

Tchad : le couvre-feu prorogé de deux semaines par décret Tchad : le couvre-feu prorogé de deux semaines par décret 14/05/2020

Populaires

Tchad - Covid-19 : payer pour fuir la quarantaine ? des responsables suspendus de leurs fonctions

14/05/2020

Tchad : décret portant prorogation du couvre-feu

14/05/2020

Tchad : "le moral de nos troupes est combatif et aguerri" (chef d'état-major général des armées)

14/05/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : à Kélo, des prêches radios pour sensibiliser pendant le Ramadan
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 09/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad - Covid-19 : dépistage, confinement local, isolement et soins, les propositions de l'UDP

Tchad - Covid-19 : dépistage, confinement local, isolement et soins, les propositions de l'UDP

Congo/Médias : Claudia Lemboumba Sassou NGuesso n’est nullement mêlée à la gestion des médias publics congolais Congo/Médias : Claudia Lemboumba Sassou NGuesso n’est nullement mêlée à la gestion des médias publics congolais 04/05/2020 - Claude Dinard Vimond

ANALYSE - 12/05/2020 - Hisseine Abdoulaye

Tchad : 7 axes de lutte contre le coronavirus

Tchad : 7 axes de lutte contre le coronavirus

Covid-19 : L'avenir réimaginé pour l'Afrique Covid-19 : L'avenir réimaginé pour l'Afrique 10/05/2020 - ANA PR Wire

REACTION - 03/05/2020 - Éric Guedi

Tchad : lutte contre le Covid-19, les provinces marginalisées ?

Tchad : lutte contre le Covid-19, les provinces marginalisées ?

COVID-19 : l’avant-gardisme et l’anticipation du Maroc dans les mesures prises salués COVID-19 : l’avant-gardisme et l’anticipation du Maroc dans les mesures prises salués 16/04/2020 - Farid Mnebhi