Coronavirus – Africa: UNHCR warns of increased COVID-19-related trafficking risks for refugees, displaced and stateless

With COVID-19 increasing needs and vulnerabilities of refugees and internally displaced and stateless people, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is concerned that the impacts of the pandemic are also heightening their risks to trafficking and exploitation. “Enforced measures to control the pandemic and worsening socio-economic conditions are having serious implications for those forcibly displaced. Those… […]

With COVID-19 increasing needs and vulnerabilities of refugees and internally displa...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...