Coronavirus – Africa: WHO and UNHCR join forces to improve health services for refugees, displaced and stateless people


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Mai 2020


The World Health Organization (WHO) and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency today signed a new agreement to strengthen and advance public health services for the millions of forcibly displaced people around the world. The agreement updates and expands an existing 1997 agreement between the two organizations. A key aim this year will be to support […]

