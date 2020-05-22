Coronavirus – Africa: World Bank announces $500 Million to fight locusts, preserve food security and protect livelihoods

The World Bank Group approved today a US$500 million program to help countries in Africa and the Middle East fight the locust swarms that are threatening the food security and livelihoods of millions of people. Emergency Financing for Locust Affected Countries will help people recover from losses The Emergency Locust Response Program (ELRP), approved today […]

The World Bank Group approved today a US$500 million program to help countries in Africa and the Middle East fight the locust swa...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...