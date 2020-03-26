Coronavirus – Africa: World Health Organization (WHO) urges African countries to scale up COVID-19 response

The African region is witnessing a rapid rise in the number of reported confirmed COVID-19 cases, with a 25% daily increase over the past five days. Today, 39 countries reported a total of 216 cases in the past 24 hours, this a significant increase from a month ago, when one country in the region was […]

