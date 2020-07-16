Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (627,783) deaths (13,828), and recoveries (317,694)

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (627,783) deaths (13,828), and recoveries (317,694) by region: Central (41,032 cases; 839 deaths; 23,366 recoveries): Burundi (269; 1; 207), Cameroon (15,173; 359; 11,928), CAR (4,356; 53; 1,229), Chad (884; 75; 798), Congo (2,358; 48; 618), DRC (8,163; 192; 3,983), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (6,026; 46; […]
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...