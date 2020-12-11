Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 11 December 2020, 9 am EAT

African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (2,323,845) deaths (55,265), and recoveries (1,982,277) by region: Central (67,892 cases; 1,222 deaths; 61,495 recoveries): Burundi (720; 1; 630), Cameroon (24,963; 443; 22,177), CAR (4,936; 63; 4,852), Chad (1,739; 102; 1,587), Congo (6,049; 99; 4,891), DRC (13,993; 350; 12,208), Equatorial Guinea (5,183; 85; 5,048), Gabon (9,300; 62; […]
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...