Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 12 December 2020, 9 am EAT

African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (2,343,128) deaths (55,669), and recoveries (2,010,127) by region: Central (68,288 cases; 1,223 deaths; 61,530 recoveries): Burundi (723; 1; 630), Cameroon (25,143; 443; 22,177), CAR (4,936; 63; 4,852), Chad (1,745; 102; 1,595), Congo (6,049; 99; 4,891), DRC (14,170; 350; 12,208), Equatorial Guinea (5,183; 85; 5,048), Gabon (9,330; 63; […]
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...