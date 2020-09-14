Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 14 September 2020, 6 pm

African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,354,567) deaths (32,643), and recoveries (1,091,636) by region: Central (56,176 cases; 1,061 deaths; 48,757 recoveries): Burundi (471; 1; 448), Cameroon (20,009; 415; 18,837), CAR (4,749; 62; 1,825), Chad (1,084; 80; 938), Congo (4,928; 88; 3,887), DRC (10,390; 264; 9,756), Equatorial Guinea (4,996; 83; 4,490), Gabon (8,643; 53; […]
