Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 14 September 2020, 6 pm


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Septembre 2020


African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,354,567) deaths (32,643), and recoveries (1,091,636) by region: Central (56,176 cases; 1,061 deaths; 48,757 recoveries): Burundi (471; 1; 448), Cameroon (20,009; 415; 18,837), CAR (4,749; 62; 1,825), Chad (1,084; 80; 938), Congo (4,928; 88; 3,887), DRC (10,390; 264; 9,756), Equatorial Guinea (4,996; 83; 4,490), Gabon (8,643; 53; […]

African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,354,567) deaths (32,643), and recov...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



TCHAD - 14/09/2020

Tchad : en visite au SOS village d'enfants, la ministre de la Femme retrousse les manches

Tchad : besoins en matériels, Kalzeubé appelle la communauté nationale à se mobiliser Tchad : besoins en matériels, Kalzeubé appelle la communauté nationale à se mobiliser 14/09/2020

Tchad : un nouveau membre de la CENI désigné par décret suite à un décès

14/09/2020

Tchad : plus de 400 agents de santé affectés dans des structures et délégations sanitaires

14/09/2020

Tchad : "avec la climatologie, le réchauffement climatique, les maladies sont émergentes"

14/09/2020
Tchad : neuf accusations contre l'ex-ministre Djerassem, "ce dossier est politique" (avocat)
POINT DE VUE - 09/09/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie

Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali 30/08/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

ANALYSE - 07/09/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Interdiction de retour sur le territoire français, de quoi parle-t-on ?

Déjà à la tête de cinq organismes africains, le Niger veut encore consolider son leadership Déjà à la tête de cinq organismes africains, le Niger veut encore consolider son leadership 06/09/2020 - Pape Ndiaye

REACTION - 05/09/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda