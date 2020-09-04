Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 4 September 2020, 6 pm

African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,276,687) deaths (30,605), and recoveries (1,017,001) by region: Central (54,973 cases; 1,046 deaths; 47,261 recoveries): Burundi (445; 1; 357), Cameroon (19,604; 414; 18,448), CAR (4,729; 62; 1,807), Chad (1,018; 77; 908), Congo (4,628; 81; 3,748), DRC (10,149; 260; 9,411), Equatorial Guinea (4,965; 83; 4,390), Gabon (8,538; 53; […]
