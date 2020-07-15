Coronavirus – Algeria: Algerian Independence Day

By Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I offer congratulations on the anniversary of Algeria’s independence. The United States values the longstanding and close ties between our peoples, our cooperation in meeting the extraordinary challenges of COVID-19, and our continued work to […]

By Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I offer congrat...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...