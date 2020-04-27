Coronavirus – Algeria: New partnership with France will assist Sahrawi refugee children in Algeria

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomed a first-time contribution of € 400,000 (US$ 452,000) from the Government of France (EU) to support Sahrawi refugee boys and girls in camps in Algeria. The French contribution will support WFP’s school feeding programme that encourages around 40,000 children in camp schools and kindergartens to enroll and […]

