Coronavirus – Botswana: Update on COVID-19 by Minister Kwape

Addressing the media today Minister Kwape shared the following statistics: – 3464 specimen collected – 3115 Tested – 3102 Negative – 13 Positive TOGETHER WE CAN BEAT COVID-19 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-botswana-update-on-covid19-by-minister-kwape?lang=en

Addressing the media today Minister Kwape shared the following statistics:

– 3464 specimen collected – 3115 Tested – 3102 Negative – 13 Positive

TOGE...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...