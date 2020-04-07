When we have 27 more positive cases today, I am pleased to announce that we are also recording 43 cured cases, 11 in Laquintinie, 17 in HGY, 9 in Jamot and 6 in the central hospital. To this end, I congratulate the health personnel for their professionalism Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-cameroon-27-more-positive-cases-today?lang=en

