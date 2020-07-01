Coronavirus – Cameroon: Addition of 183 Oxygen Concentrators for COVID-19 response

Our health system has just been enriched with 183 oxygen concentrators. This equipment, in addition to that already available, will be immediately sent to health facilities, for the care of COVID-19 patients but also other cases of respiratory distress. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-cameroon-addition-of-183-oxygen-concentrators-for-covid19-response?lang=en

