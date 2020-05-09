Coronavirus – Cameroon: Association of Insurance Companies of Cameroon (ASAC) and CARTE ROSE CEMAC support the Government in the response

The Association of Insurance Companies of Cameroon (ASAC) represented by its Director General, Mr. Théophile Gérard MOULONG and the CEMAC PINK CARD, in charge of motor third party liability in the CEMAC zone represented by its Permanent Secretary at the National Bureau, Mr. Pierre Didier N’GOUMOU, respectively handed over today, 08 May 2020, a cheque […]

The Association of Insurance Companies of Cameroon (ASAC) represented by its Director General, Mr. Théophile Gérard MOULONG and t...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...