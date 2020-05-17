Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Egypt: World Bank Provides US$ 50 million in Support of Coronavirus Emergency Response under new Fast-Track Facility


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Mai 2020


The World Bank approved US$50 million for Egypt as an emergency response under the World Bank Group’s new [Fast Track COVID-19 Facility](https://www.worldbank.org/en/news/press-release/2020/03/17/world-bank-group-increases-covid-19-response-to-14-billion-to-help-sustain-economies-protect-jobs) – a global effort to help strengthen the COVID-19 response and shorten the time to recovery. [The project](https://projects.worldbank.org/en/projects-operations/project-detail/P173912)… Read more on ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 17/05/2020

Tchad : un étudiant de 22 ans se donne la mort, laissant un message sur un tableau

Tchad : un étudiant de 22 ans se donne la mort, laissant un message sur un tableau

Tchad : crise de l'eau à Abéché, les explications du gouverneur du Ouaddaï Tchad : crise de l'eau à Abéché, les explications du gouverneur du Ouaddaï 17/05/2020

Populaires

Tchad : un étudiant de 22 ans se donne la mort, laissant un message sur un tableau

17/05/2020

Tchad - Covid-19 : une équipe médicale de 22 personnes attendue

17/05/2020

L'ambassadeur de Chine en Israël retrouvé mort

17/05/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : des masques distribués aux couches vulnérables à N'Djamena
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 09/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad - Covid-19 : dépistage, confinement local, isolement et soins, les propositions de l'UDP

Tchad - Covid-19 : dépistage, confinement local, isolement et soins, les propositions de l'UDP

Congo/Médias : Claudia Lemboumba Sassou NGuesso n’est nullement mêlée à la gestion des médias publics congolais Congo/Médias : Claudia Lemboumba Sassou NGuesso n’est nullement mêlée à la gestion des médias publics congolais 04/05/2020 - Claude Dinard Vimond

ANALYSE - 16/05/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Refus implicite de renouvellement de titre de séjour "étudiant" : Arrêté du préfet annulé par le juge administratif

Refus implicite de renouvellement de titre de séjour "étudiant" : Arrêté du préfet annulé par le juge administratif

Tchad : 7 axes de lutte contre le coronavirus Tchad : 7 axes de lutte contre le coronavirus 12/05/2020 - Hisseine Abdoulaye

REACTION - 03/05/2020 - Éric Guedi

Tchad : lutte contre le Covid-19, les provinces marginalisées ?

Tchad : lutte contre le Covid-19, les provinces marginalisées ?

COVID-19 : l’avant-gardisme et l’anticipation du Maroc dans les mesures prises salués COVID-19 : l’avant-gardisme et l’anticipation du Maroc dans les mesures prises salués 16/04/2020 - Farid Mnebhi