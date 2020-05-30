Coronavirus – Equatorial Guinea: COVID-19 Situation Report

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs The COVID-19 pandemic currently affects more than 188 countries including all African countries. As of 27 May 2020, there were 5,488,825 positive cases, and 349,095 deaths worldwide, out of which only around 85,815 persons (1.6%) were COVID-19 positive and 2,308 (0.7%) deaths were in the African continent according to WHO’s […]

