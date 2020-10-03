Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Eritrea: The story of the simple innovative and cost-effective handwashing stand


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Octobre 2020


The National Confederation of Eritrean Workers (NCEW) has introduced simple and effective handwashing stands. This ensures workplace safety and wellbeing whilst also promoting local innovation and job creation in Eritrea. This initiative, of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers (NCEW) in partnership with UNDP Eritrea, aims to provide support in the re-opening of different categories […]

