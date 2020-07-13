Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini has this afternoon received, on behalf of His Majesty King Mswati III, medical supplies from President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea Obiang Nguema Mbasogo meant to strengthen Eswatini’s COVID-19 response. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-eswatini-prime-minister-ambrose-mandvulo-dlamini-recieves-medical-supplies-from-president-of-the-republic-of-equatorial-guinea?lang=en

