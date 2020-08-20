Coronavirus: Eswatini welcomes a team of 19 doctors from the Republic of Cuba to help boost the country’s fight against COVID-19

Eswatini has today welcomed a team of 19 doctors from the Republic of Cuba to help boost the country’s fight against COVID19. The doctors arrived through the Ngwenya Border Post this afternoon & will be in the country for three months. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-eswatini-welcomes-a-team-of-19-doctors-from-the-republic-of-cuba-to-help-boost-the-countrys-fight-against-covid19?lang=en

