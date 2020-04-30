Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update

The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 766; of this four (4) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are 130. The tests were conducted by The Ethiopian Public Health Institute, Armauer Hansen Research Institute, National Animal Health Diagnostic and Investigation Center, Ethiopian Biotechnology Institute, […]

