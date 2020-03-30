Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification note on additional COVID-19 Confirmed Cases (March 29, 2020)

Ethiopian Public Health Institute conducted additional laboratory tests and two (2) additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, making the total cases twenty-one (21). The confirmed cases are a 38 years old male and 35 ram old female Ethiopians that live in Addis Ababa. They have history of travel to Dubai at different dates. Upon developing […]

