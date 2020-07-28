Coronavirus – Ethiopia vaccinates nearly 15 million children against measles despite COVID-19 challenges

Nearly 15 million children have been vaccinated against measles in Ethiopia in an effort by the health authorities to maintain essential health services, even as they battle to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. The nationwide campaign which wrapped up this weekend was conducted under the leadership of the Ethiopian Ministry of Health with support from World […]

Nearly 15 million children have been vaccinated against measles in Ethiopia in an effort by the health authorities to maintain esse...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...