Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Fact Check: COVID-19 is NOT airborne


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 29 Mars 2020


The virus that causes COVID-19 is mainly transmitted through droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or speaks. These droplets are too heavy to hang in the air. They quickly fall on floors or surfaces. You can be infected by breathing in the virus if you are within 1 meter of a person who […]

The virus that causes COVID-19 is mainly transmitted through droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or speaks. These droplets are too heavy to hang in the ai...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 29/03/2020

Tchad : il tue sa femme pour un repas non servi à temps

Tchad : il tue sa femme pour un repas non servi à temps

Tchad : à N'Djamena, les enfants à la rue rêvent d'une vie meilleure Tchad : à N'Djamena, les enfants à la rue rêvent d'une vie meilleure 29/03/2020

Populaires

Lac Tchad - Boko Haram : Déby lance l'opération "colère de Bomo"

29/03/2020

Tchad : il tue sa femme pour un repas non servi à temps

29/03/2020

Tchad - Boko Haram : Déby annonce une offensive aérienne, terrestre et fluviale

29/03/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : les tribus arabes évaluent la rupture avec le Sultanat du Ouaddaï
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 26/03/2020 - Abdelmanane Khatab

La lutte contre Boko Haram relève de l’intérêt général de notre nation !

La lutte contre Boko Haram relève de l’intérêt général de notre nation !

Un Sans-papiers face au Coronavirus (Par Aliou TALL) Un Sans-papiers face au Coronavirus (Par Aliou TALL) 22/03/2020 - Aliou TALL

ANALYSE - 25/03/2020 - Guy Ryder

Le COVID-19 met en évidence la fragilité de nos économies

Le COVID-19 met en évidence la fragilité de nos économies

Des militants syriens planifient l'enlèvement des militaires russes ? Des militants syriens planifient l'enlèvement des militaires russes ? 21/03/2020 - Ahmad Al-Khaled

REACTION - 26/03/2020 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil

Coronavirus : l'Homme, seul avec sa conscience...

Coronavirus : l'Homme, seul avec sa conscience...

Kemi Seba "ne devait pas être expulsé par le Président Macky Sall" Kemi Seba "ne devait pas être expulsé par le Président Macky Sall" 03/03/2020 - Collectif Sortir du franc CFA