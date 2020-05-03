Coronavirus – Gabon: UNICEF Gabon COVID-19 Situation Report

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs Following the confirmation of the first positive case of COVID-19 in Gabon on March 12, there are currently 276 confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in Gabon as of April 29th, 67 cases have been discharged with 3 deaths recorded. A total number of 742 persons of interest (POI) are being […]

