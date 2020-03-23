Coronavirus – Ghana: Situation update confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ghana as at 23 March 2020

As of 23 March 2020, 14:00 Hr, a total of 521 suspected cases have been tested for COVID-19 by Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) and Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR). Out of the suspected, twenty-seven (27) cases including two (2) deaths have been confirmed, All the twenty-five (25) confirmed cases are receiving […]

