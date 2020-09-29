Coronavirus: Global partnership to make available 120 million affordable, quality COVID-19 rapid tests for low- and middle-income countries

A full access package includes WHO policy guidance on the use of antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests, manufacturer volume guarantees for low and middle-income countries, catalytic funding to assist governments to deploy the tests and an initial US$50 million procurement fund; several rapid, point-of-care antigen tests are being assessed by WHO for Emergency Use Listing (EUL); […]

A full access package includes WHO policy guidance on the use of antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests, manuf...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...