Coronavirus: How polio personnel are pivoting against COVID-19

World Polio Day, on 24 October, is when the world comes together to celebrate the determination that has brought us 99% of the way to ending polio, and reflect on the heights we must scale to defeat the disease completely. This year, Africa was declared [free of wild poliovirus](https://www.who.int/news/item/25-08-2020-global-polio-eradication-initiative-applauds-who-african-region-for-wild-polio-free-certification),… Read more on https://who.africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-how-polio-perso...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...