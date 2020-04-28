Coronavirus: In Madagascar, a social protection response is launched in urban and suburban areas to aid families and their children during Covid-19 pandemic

The Government of Madagascar has launched a social protection programme to assist families impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak through the use of unconditional cash transfers in urban and suburban areas. Even while a partial re-opening of previously locked down areas is underway, allowing people to resume their economic activities for half a day (from 6 […]

The Government of Madagascar has launched a social protection programme to assist families impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak through t...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...