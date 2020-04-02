Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Kenya: 22 people test positive for COVID-19


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Avril 2020


The 22 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are spread out in the Counties as follows; Mombasa 7 cases Kiambu 2 Kakamega 1 Kilifi 1 Machakos 1 Muranga 1 Nyamira 1 and Nairobi 1 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-22-people-test-positive-for-covid19?lang=en

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



