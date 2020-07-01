Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (30 June 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Juin 2020


Total confirmed: 6366 Total recovered: 2039 Deaths: 148 Today we have discharged 26 patients from various hospitals, bringing to 2,039 the total number of recoveries. Our appreciation goes to our dedicated healthcare workers for this achievement. On a sad note we have lost 4 more patients to the disease, bringing our fatality to 148. Read […]

Total confirmed: 6366

Total recovered: 2039

Deaths: 148

Today we have discharged 26 patients from various hospitals, bringing ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



Tchad - Covid-19 : "les cas peuvent rebondir à tout moment"
