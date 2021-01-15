Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 update (14 January 2021)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Janvier 2021


138 people have tested positive to the disease, out of a sample size of 4,526 tested in the last 24 hours. The total confirmed positive cases are now 98,693. The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,107,121. 119 are Kenyans while 19 are foreigners. County distribution; Nairobi 65, Kericho 23, Mombasa 10, Makueni 6, Uasin […]

138 people have tested positive to the disease, out of a sample size of 4,526 tested in the last 24 hours. The total confirmed positive cases are now 98,693. The ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Vendredi 15 Janvier 2021 - 15:19 Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update (14 January 2021)

Vendredi 15 Janvier 2021 - 15:07 Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 update (14 January 2021)

Vendredi 15 Janvier 2021 - 15:05 Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (14th January 2021)

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 15/01/2021

Tchad : La SNE annonce une maintenance de son réseau et des perturbations à Ndjamena

Tchad : La SNE annonce une maintenance de son réseau et des perturbations à Ndjamena

تشاد: إرشادات حكومية لإعادة فتح المدارس تشاد: إرشادات حكومية لإعادة فتح المدارس 15/01/2021

Populaires

Centrafrique : "L’incident d’hier n’a rien à voir avec le Tchad" (Ministre Sécurité publique)

14/01/2021

Centrafrique : plusieurs assaillants arrêtés suite à l'attaque de Bangui

14/01/2021

Tchad : Reprise des cours à N’Djamena, le ministre de l’Éducation donne des consignes

14/01/2021
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 14/01/2021 - Kadar Abdi Ibrahim

Djibouti : Comprendre la folie psychologique des mandats successifs

Djibouti : Comprendre la folie psychologique des mandats successifs

Tchad : futur vice-président, "laissez-le travailler en le protégeant des conseillers de l'ombre" Tchad : futur vice-président, "laissez-le travailler en le protégeant des conseillers de l'ombre" 13/01/2021 - Info Alwihda

ANALYSE - 11/01/2021 - Steve Djénonkar

Grève sèche et illimitée au Tchad : résultat de l’inintelligence et l’insouciance du gouvernement

Grève sèche et illimitée au Tchad : résultat de l’inintelligence et l’insouciance du gouvernement

Les pays doivent prendre des mesures responsables pour stimuler la reprise économique mondiale Les pays doivent prendre des mesures responsables pour stimuler la reprise économique mondiale 09/01/2021 - He Yin

REACTION - 03/01/2021 - Mbainaissem Gédéon

Confinement de N'Djamena : une mesure impopulaire

Confinement de N'Djamena : une mesure impopulaire

Centrafrique : des appels au calme suite à la recrudescence des violences Centrafrique : des appels au calme suite à la recrudescence des violences 20/12/2020 - Info Alwihda

© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter