Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 update (9 January 2021)

230 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 6,515 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 98,184 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. The cumulative tests are now 1,088,378. Distribution of the cases by Counties is as follows; Nairobi 77, Taita Taveta 36, Kiambu 20, Busia […]

230 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 6,515 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 98,184 the number of confirmed positive cases in the co...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...