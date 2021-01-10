Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 update (9 January 2021)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Janvier 2021


230 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 6,515 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 98,184 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. The cumulative tests are now 1,088,378. Distribution of the cases by Counties is as follows; Nairobi 77, Taita Taveta 36, Kiambu 20, Busia […]

230 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 6,515 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 98,184 the number of confirmed positive cases in the co...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 09/01/2021

Tchad : grève nationale des travailleurs ; un service minimum dans les hôpitaux

Tchad : grève nationale des travailleurs ; un service minimum dans les hôpitaux

Tchad : ​la plateforme syndicale revendicative appelle à une grève générale dès lundi Tchad : ​la plateforme syndicale revendicative appelle à une grève générale dès lundi 09/01/2021

Populaires

Tchad : plusieurs coupeurs de route arrêtés au Tibesti

09/01/2021

Tchad : ​la plateforme syndicale revendicative appelle à une grève générale dès lundi

09/01/2021

Tchad : une mère accouche de triplés à N’Djamena, les bonnes volontés se mobilisent

09/01/2021
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 02/01/2021 - Dr. Abakar Tollimi

Le Tchad "est aujourd’hui dans une situation de quasi faillite économique" (Dr. Abakar Tollimi)

Le Tchad "est aujourd’hui dans une situation de quasi faillite économique" (Dr. Abakar Tollimi)

Tchad : des restrictions fallacieuses qu’efficaces Tchad : des restrictions fallacieuses qu’efficaces 01/01/2021 - Steve Djénonkar

ANALYSE - 05/01/2021 - Jeffrey Smith

Cameroun : la crise anglophone figure parmi les "plus négligées" du monde

Cameroun : la crise anglophone figure parmi les "plus négligées" du monde

Centrafrique : leçon de démocratie Centrafrique : leçon de démocratie 02/01/2021 - Anatole GBANDI

REACTION - 03/01/2021 - Mbainaissem Gédéon

Confinement de N'Djamena : une mesure impopulaire

Confinement de N'Djamena : une mesure impopulaire

Centrafrique : des appels au calme suite à la recrudescence des violences Centrafrique : des appels au calme suite à la recrudescence des violences 20/12/2020 - Info Alwihda

© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter