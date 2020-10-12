Distribution of the cases by Counties: Nakuru (86), Nairobi (84), Mombasa (51), Trans Nzoia (49), Kiambu (29), Kisumu (17), Kericho (11), Meru (10), Busia (10), Bungoma (8), Machakos (7), Garissa (5), Kajiado (3), Tharaka Nithi (3), Nyamira (3), Nyeri (2), Siaya (2), Makueni (2), Nandi (2), Kwale (2), and Nyandarua (2). Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-distribution-of-cases-by-counties-11th-october-2020?lang=en

