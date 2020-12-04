Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Kenya: Distribution of Cases by Counties (2 December 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Décembre 2020


The cases are distributed in the Counties of: Nairobi (203), Nakuru (118), Kilifi (83), Kirinyaga (71), Kericho (57), Uasin Gishu (52), Mombasa (41), Embu (41), Busia (40), Nyandarua (24), Kiambu (23), Kisumu (22), Isiolo (21), Nyeri (18), Nandi (16), Murang’a (14), Homa Bay (13), Kakamega (12), Nyamira (9), Turkana (8), Kajiado (7), Kwale (7), Trans […]

