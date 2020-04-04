Coronavirus – Kenya: Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital becomes COVID-19 facility

We have operationalised and designated Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital as a COVID 19 facility. Currently 20 COVID-19 patients are admitted there – CS Kagwe Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-kenyatta-university-teaching-and-referral-hospital-becomes-covid19-facility?lang=en

We have operationalised and designated Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital as a COVID 19 facility. Currently 20 COVID-19 patients are admitted there R...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...