The new cases counties of residence; Nairobi 6, Siaya 1 & Nakuru 1. 5 are Kenyans, 1 Briton, 1 Pakistani & 1 Ugandan. 6 have a history of travel from UAE, UK, Pakistan, Zambia & Comoros. The disease is affecting the most productive group of our society. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-the-new-cases-counties-of-residence?lang=en

