Coronavirus – Kenya: Total COVID-19 recoveries in Kenya stand at 35,258


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 29 Octobre 2020


426 patients have recovered from the disease, 312 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 114 have been discharged from various hospitals. Total recoveries now stand at 35,258. Sadly, 16 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the fatality to 950. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-total-covid19-recoveries-in-kenya-stand-at-35258?lang=en

