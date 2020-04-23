Alwihda Info
Coronavirus: Kenya records rise in COVID-19 Cases Nairobi, Tuesday April 21, 2020


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Avril 2020


Kenya is recording a rise in coronavirus cases, the Chief Administrative Secretary for Health Dr. Mercy Mwangangi announced today after confirming that 15 persons have tested positive for Coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours. This now brings the number of confirmed cases in the country to 296 even as the globe cases stand in […]

